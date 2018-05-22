Israeli Parliament Debates Bill Promoting Kurdish Statehood

Israel's parliament (Knesset) has reportedly discussed a bill that explores ways through which the Tel Aviv regime can help the Kurds establish an independent state supportive of the regime within Syria, Iraq and Turkey, where anti-Israel sentiments run high.

The official Israeli radio reported on Monday that the proposal had been submitted to the legislature by two right-wing parties, Likud and Yisrael Beiteinu.

The radio also quoted lawmaker Yoav Kish as saying that in light of recent regional developments, recognizing an independent Kurdish state, which would support the regime in Tel Aviv, would be in Israel's interests.

"There is a Kurdish minority in Turkey, Syria, and Iraq. All these countries are hostile to Israel, and certainly adding Iran, which also affects the region. That is why we need to strengthen the Kurds and lead a process that ultimately leads to the establishment of an independent Kurdish state that supports Israel," he said.

"There is a reason that Israel was the first to publicly congratulate moves toward Kurdish independence in northern Iraq," Kish added.

Kurdistan held a referendum on secession from Iraq in September 2017 in defiance of strong criticisms from the entire international community, particularly Iraq's neighbors, Iran and Turkey.

Israel became the only entity to support the Kurdish plebiscite.

In the lead-up to the vote, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Tel Aviv supports the "legitimate efforts of the Kurdish people to attain a state of its own."

Israel was reportedly the top buyer of crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan in 2017. Israeli companies have also made investments in the semi-autonomous region especially in the fields of energy, construction, telecommunications, and security.