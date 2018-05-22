Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in PKK Attack in North Iraq

ANKARA --The Turkish military said on Tuesday that two of its soldiers have been killed in clashes with members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement, the two soldiers died from their injuries after they were wounded in a mortar shell attack on their base in Likan by PKK fighters.

The Turkish forces responded to the attack with an aerial drone operation.

For its part, the PKK said that 11 Turkish soldiers had been killed in the attack.

In recent months Turkish soldiers have crossed the border into parts of the Kurdistan Region in pursuit of the PKK.