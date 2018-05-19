Putin Calls on Europe to Help Rebuild Syria

(AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is urging Europe to help rebuild Syria to encourage the return of refugees to their homes.

Speaking after Friday's talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin said that European humanitarian assistance to Syria and help in rebuilding the country after the devastating civil war is crucial in creating conditions for the refugees' return.

He said that providing aid for Syria must be "depoliticized," a statement addressing the Western reluctance to provide assistance to Syrian President Bashar Assad's government.

Merkel urged Putin to use his clout with Assad to make him reverse a law that would strip Syrians of their assets if they fail to claim them right away.

Putin met with Assad in Sochi on Thursday, encouraging him to take steps toward a political settlement.