Denmark Pulls Special Forces Out of Iraq

(Reuters) -- Denmark said on Thursday it would pull around 60 special forces from Iraq, as most areas once controlled by Islamic State have been liberated.

The gradual pull-back will conclude in late autumn, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Denmark will still have around 180 military personnel posted to the al-Asad air base in Iraq, and contribute to radar surveillance as part of an international coalition fighting the Islamist militant group.