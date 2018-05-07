A Look At the Kurdish-run Courts Trying IS in Northern Syria

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) -- After defeating the Islamic State group in battle, Syria's Kurds want to show they can also bring justice.

With control of nearly 25 percent of Syria, the U.S-backed Kurdish authorities in northern and eastern Syria built their justice system from scratch and put hundreds of Syrians -- members of IS -- on trial.

However, the system lacks any international recognition, complicating their efforts to bring hundreds of foreign fighters to trial. The system also is flawed, with a suspect lacking the right to a defense lawyers and a chance to appeal.

Here is a look at the Kurdish system and the number of those tried in one of the so-called "The People's Defense Courts" since 2015 in northern Syria:

THE SYSTEM:

There is no death sentence; maximum punishment is a life sentence, counted as 20-years, for those with blood on their hands.

Courts offer lenient sentences for those who hand themselves in and show good behavior in prison. The process is based on tribal mediation as Kurdish authorities seek to improve relations with powerful Arab tribes, many of whom were important during IS rule.

A panel of three judges, two men and one woman, try the suspected IS members. There are no defense lawyers and no right to appeal.

The Syrian Kurdish Parliament is discussing an amendment to the law to start an appeals court.

THE DEFENDANTS: