Iraq's Sadr Slams Maliki's Absolute Majority Policy Ahead of Elections

The Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr has slammed former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for suggesting the formation of an absolute majority policy in the coming new government, in the wake of the awaited parliamentary elections due next week.

Sadr said that he is currently against an absolute majority policy, adding - in a hint to Malaki - that some "illusioned politicians" believe that they can have absolute majority policy to continue with their corruption further.

Blamed for the widespread corruption and divisive policies that contributed to the collapse of the Iraqi military and the rise of Islamic State, Maliki lost the premiership to fellow Dawa Party member Haider al-Abadi after a 2014 election.

Now, after four years sidelined as one of three largely ceremonial vice-presidents, Maliki is taking on Abadi in a May 12 election in a bid to win a third term as prime minister, and is posing again as Iraq's Shiite champion.

Iraq will be holding parliamentary elections on Saturday with 7,000 candidates competing for 329 seats.

The Iraqi electoral commission has welcomed local and international observers to take part in monitoring the elections.