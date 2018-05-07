US-backed Forces Seize 18km of Territory Near Syria-Iraq Border

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) made a significant advance against the Islamic State (ISIS) in the past five days, seizing a big chunk of the Syria-Iraq border.

Backed by US Coalition airstrikes, the Syrian Democratic Forces were able to seize approximately 18km of territory near the Iraqi border.

On Sunday, the Syrian Democratic Forces were able to seize more ground from the Islamic State, putting them within striking distance of the key town of Baghouz.