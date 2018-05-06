Iraqi Warplanes Strike Islamic State Outposts in Syria Again

Iraqi warplanes launched on Sunday a new wave of air raids against outposts of the Islamic State group in neighboring Syria, the latest in a series of airstrikes aimed at eliminating a terrorist threat coming from the neighboring country.

Today's air raids were launched upon directives of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi with the aim of targeting Islamic State leaders in the group's stronghold of al-Deshisha on the Iraqi-Syrian border, Baghdad Today news website quoted Abadi's media office as saying in a statement.

The second-of-its-kind airstrike was staged to eliminate a threat posed by Islamic State leaders against Iraq's security and stability, according to the statement.

Last month, Spokesman for the Operation Inherent Resolve Combined Joint Task Force Army Col. Ryan Dillon praised successful air strikes launched by Iraq and U.S.-led international coalition against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Dillon, speaking from Baghdad, Iraq, shared a couple videos of airstrikes against the terrorist group while describing how Iraqi and coalition forces have detained suspected terrorists, destroyed IS tunnel systems, and destroyed IS weapons caches.

"In the past week, the Iraqi Security Forces continued to aggressively pursue ISIS (IS) remnants throughout the country, destroying four tunnel systems and locating 27 weapons caches and more than 30 improvised explosive devices and mortars throughout Iraq," Dillon said.

The U.S.-led international coalition announced on Monday the end of its combat operations against Islamic State in Iraq and deactivation of its land forces command headquarters.

In a statement on its official website, the international coalition said, "Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command (CJFLCC) Headquarters was deactivated today at a ceremony in Baghdad," signifying the end of major combat operations against IS in Iraq and acknowledging the changing composition and responsibilities of the coalition.