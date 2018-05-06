When Will Iraq Become Another Armenia?

Another country has presented itself as a model and example of the patriotism of its political elite, whether it's the ruling party or the opposition, and how it puts the interest of the country and its people before partisan and personal interests.

Armenia's Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, also the chairman of the ruling Republican Party in Armenia and a former president, opted to be wise and rational and submitted his resignation upon the people's will who have been protesting for ten days demanding he steps down because he failed. People have also called for appointing Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian as his successor.

For those who do not know, Armenia is a stone's throw away from Iraq as all that separates between the two countries is Turkey from one side and Iran from another.

Sargsyan did not only hand governance over without any resistance but he also addressed people and said: "I address you one last time to say that Nikol Pashinian was right. I was wrong."

Before that, Sargsyan had tried to maneuver to stay in power but when he realized that this may lead the country to general unrest and perhaps cause a military coup, he put the interests and the future of the country and its people first and decided to submit to the demands of the Velvet Revolution that swept through the country.

This revolution has erupted due to the deterioration of the situation in the country during Sargsyan's term as administrative and financial corruption has spread, the rate of inflation, unemployment and poverty as well as prices have increased and the situation of general services has worsened, like what Iraq has been suffering from for over 10 years.

Such a move by a man in power, like the Armenian prime minister, can only be described as patriotic, wise and responsible. This of course is the complete opposite of the behavior of the influential political category in Iraq as once its members attain power, they fight tooth and nail to keep it and state that they will not give it up. Not to mention that before they attain power, they seek it by all means possible, even if via despicable methods, like what's happening in the current election campaign which they spent tens of millions of dollars on that were looted from public money and from the share of poor people who are deprived of a decent livelihood and from proper and basic healthcare, environmental, educational and municipal services.

Can we one day be like Armenia?