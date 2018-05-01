Iraq's Yazidis Resume Pilgrimages to Sacred Temple

Iraqi Yazidis light candles and torches during a ceremony to celebrate the Yazidi New Year at the Lalish temple in Shikhan, Iraq, April 17, 2018. ( Reuters/Ari Jalal) Iraqi Yazidis are healing from the pain and hardship they suffered at the hands of the Islamic State, which swept their areas, killing men and forcing women into sexual slavery for over 2½ years.

In a sign of the return to normal life, the Yazidi New Year was celebrated in a Yazidi temple April 8 for the first time since the liberation from IS.

The celebration involves many Yazidi traditions and customs that characterize their heritage and history. They ceremonially cut firewood and press olives to extract oil to light the lanterns of the temple in Lalish for the entire year.

The distinctive domed temple sits at the foot of a mountainous area northwest of Mosul in Ninevah province, in a dense forest of olive and other trees. Cutting the local wood and pressing the olives are part of a sacred Yazidi religious duty.

