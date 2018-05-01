U.S.-backed Syrian Military Group Resumes Offensive Against ISIS

BEIRUT -- A U.S.-backed force in Syria announced Tuesday that it was resuming operations against the Islamic State after an earlier push stalled as fighters left for other battlefronts.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is a Kurdish-dominated military alliance that with U.S. support has defeated the Islamic State across swaths of the country. The group in October ousted the Islamic State from Raqqa, the Islamists de facto Syrian capital, but the fight for the Islamic State's last stronghold, the oil-rich Deir al-Zour province, foundered earlier this year when thousands of SDF fighters left to fight another foe, Turkey, which seized much of a Kurdish-dominated enclave in northern Syria.

The Deir al-Zour offensive suspended in March, allowing the Islamic State to embed across a swath of desert along Syria's border with Iraq. Estimates for the number of militants remaining across the two countries range between 1,000 and 3,000.

The SDF is now turning its attention back to battling the Islamic State.

"We have rearranged out forces," said Kino Gabriel, a spokesman for the group, on Tuesday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said last week that he expected a "re-energized" effort against remnants of the Islamic State in eastern Syria. A U.S.-led military coalition has backed the ground operation with airstrikes since June 2014, forcing the Islamic State's near-defeat but also leveling districts and causing mounting civilian casualties along the way.

The United States' role in Syria remains uncertain, however, as President Trump pushes for a speedy withdrawal while Mattis and other administration officials encourage a slower drawdown.

According to the SDF, Islamic State fighters have stepped up their attacks in recent weeks, targeting the U.S.-backed force repeatedly.

"They are in their last strongholds now and these contain a big number of jihadis. We know there will be a higher number of suicide attacks, of car bombs, and of the explosives that they have planted," Gabriel said.