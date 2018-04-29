President Erdogan is Trampling on Turkey's Freedoms

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has brought forward by a year and a half elections he intends will crown his quest for one-man rule in Turkey. He is leaving little to chance. Last year he narrowly won a referendum that will give the presidency almost unchecked powers, including over the judiciary. But he is not there yet.

These changes only come fully into force after this election. Mr Erdogan and his ruling Islamist party, an electoral steamroller since coming to power in 2002, know the constitutional plebiscite was a close shave. They lost in urban and coastal Turkey, the Kurdish south-east and among the young.

These elections will take place under the state of emergency in force since the coup attempt of mid-2016, blamed by the government on its one-time allies in the secretive Islamist movement led by Fethullah Gulen, a cleric living in self-exile in the US.

In the purges that followed, Ankara has jailed more than 40,000 and fired another 130,000, from the army to academia. Mr Erdogan has joined up with ultra-right nationalists and whipped up a jingoist atmosphere around Ankara's fight against a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey -- an insurgency that also fights in Syria, where it is allied with the US.

Scarcely a day goes by without a diatribe from the president or his courtiers against America or Europe. Though Ankara is a Nato ally and, nominally, an EU candidate, under Mr Erdogan it has slipped its western moorings and drifted into the orbit of Vladimir Putin's Russia, whose autocratic rule and contempt for the rule of law Turkey increasingly emulates.

There could be no clearer instance of this than the heavy jail sentences handed down last week to 12 journalists and six staff at Cumhuriyet, the last independent, secular media bastion in Turkey. Can Dundar, the newspaper's former editor, had to flee to Germany after being accused of espionage -- specifically, publishing details of arms shipments to Syrian Islamists by Turkey's spy agency.

Now Cumhuriyet is being convicted of amorphous terrorist charges, including abetting the Gulenists and the Kurdistan Workers' party (PKK). This is grotesque. Two of those convicted, Kadri Gursel, a respected columnist, and Ahmet Sik, a leading investigative reporter, had long warned the ruling party against its Faustian pact with the Gulenists. Mr Gursel, furthermore, was once kidnapped by the PKK. This is nothing but a show trial.

Despite his xenophobic tub-thumping and absolute intolerance of dissent, Mr Erdogan does respond to pressure. One reason for the snap early election is that Turkey's overheating economy is vulnerable. The president needs to provide jobs and services to his base.

In February, Turkey released Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist held for a year on a tissue of fabricated charges similar to those against the Cumhuriyet writers. The German government, although courting Ankara's help in holding back the flood of Syrian refugees, lost patience with what it saw as hostage-taking. It ordered a travel advisory steering German tourists away from Turkey, a review of export credit guarantees for German companies trading with Turkey, and a freeze on defence contracts.

A bipartisan group in the US Senate is moving to block the transfer of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara, mainly because the US increasingly believes Turkey is holding a protestant pastor, Andrew Brunson, as leverage to demand the extradition of Mr Gulen. As Mr Erdogan mires Turkey ever deeper in autocracy, the gloves are coming off. Not before time.