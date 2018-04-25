In Power for 15 Years, Iraq's Shiites Split Ahead of Crucial Vote

(Reuters) -- United in their fight against Saddam Hussain's oppression for decades, Iraq's Shiites have become deeply fragmented and disillusioned with their leaders after 15 years in power.

In Iraq's Shiite heartlands, many who once voted blindly along sectarian lines are now turning their ire against the Shiite-led governments they say have failed to repair crumbling infrastructure, provide jobs or end the violence.

The divisions within the community now risk splitting the Shiite vote in a May 12 election, which could complicate and delay the formation of a government, threaten gains against Daesh and let Iran meddle further in Iraq's politics.

In the oil-rich southern province of Basra, 81-year-old retired teacher Mowafaq Abdul Ghani is disappointed with the performance of the Shiite leaders since Saddam fell in 2003.

"I've been waiting for Saddam to fall since the 1970s. I've been waiting for you! Why would you do this to us?" he said.

"Look around. The streets are filthy, there are flies everywhere, pot holes at every step. Twenty years ago Basra was terrible but it was better than this," Abdul Ghani said.

In the holy city of Najaf, home to Imam Ali's shrine and Iraq's most revered Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani, there was a similar feeling of disillusionment.

At midnight on April 13 when official campaigning began, hordes of party activists plastered campaign posters on every visible surface, in same cases covering pictures honouring those who died fighting Daesh.

"They took down the martyrs and replaced them with thieves," said unemployed 29-year-old Abbas Saad.

Even Sistani seems unhappy with the performance of the politicians, issuing a fatwa recently implicitly calling on Shiites to vote for new blood.

"The tried should not be tried," said the fatwa from Sistani, whose decrees are sacrosanct to millions.

Under the informal power-sharing arrangement in place since Saddam's fall, the prime minister has always come from the Shiite majority with a Kurdish president and a Sunni speaker.

In the past, while no party has won enough seats to govern alone, there has typically been one Shiite leader with enough support to shape a ruling coalition government.

This time there are three Shiite frontrunners: incumbent Haider Al Abadi who has promoted a more inclusive government, his overtly sectarian predecessor Nouri Al Maliki who failed to inspire unity and Hadi Al Amiri, a military commander close to Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards seen as a war hero by many.

If no clear winner emerges, Iran could have more of a chance to act as a broker between the Shiite parties and influence who becomes prime minister, while Daesh could capitalise on any power vacuum and exploit Sunni feelings of marginalisation.

At a party for university graduates in Najaf, dozens of young people danced under a glittering disco ball and listened to poetry in a packed hall.

At the event sponsored by Adnan Al Zurfi, a former governor running on Abadi's Victory Alliance list, the talk was of inclusiveness.

About 60 per cent of Iraqis are 27 or younger and many young people in urban areas say they want a secular government, underscoring the split within the Shiite voter base.

"I'm against voting based on sect," said student Ali Reda.

Al Abadi's list, touted by Al Zurfi as "cross-sectarian", is the only one contesting the election in all of Iraq's 18 provinces.

"The youth care about unemployment, education, and freedoms," he said at a nearby cafe surrounded by young men playing billiards.

"The Shiite majority has a responsibility to calm the fears of other communities. We are proposing an inclusive government in which everyone is represented."

Just an hour away from Najaf in Karbala, the holy city visited by 30 million Shiite pilgrims a year, sharing power with Sunnis and Kurds is not seen as a solution.

"Iraq has a Shiite majority. It is natural that it be ruled by a Shiite," said Muntazer Al Shahrestani, who runs a school for Shiite clerics.

While there has been no census for a long time, US figures from 2003 put the breakdown of the Iraqi population at roughly 48-60 per cent Shiite Arabs, 15-22 per cent Sunni Arabs, 18 per cent Kurds with other groups making up the rest.

Shahrestani said while the rights of minorities should be protected there should be a Shiite government, echoing a popular opinion among religious Shiites.

Many campaign on that sentiment, none more than former prime minister Al Maliki, who is widely viewed by Sunni and Kurds as sectarian and oppressive.

Al Maliki is also blamed by many Shiites for losing a third of Iraq to Daesh in 2014 before being replaced by Al Abadi, but he remains popular with others who credit him with signing Saddam's death warrant.

In Hayaniya, one of the poorest parts of Basra, Ali Khalid plans to vote for Amiri's Conquest Alliance, as do many in his neighbourhood.

Khaled's brother was killed fighting Daesh for Amiri's Badr Organisation, an Iran-backed militia that is one of the many state-sponsored groups collectively known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) that emerged as a response to an Al Sistani fatwa calling on Iraqis to fight Daesh.

He receives up to $675 a month as payment for the death of his brother but he's not thanking the current government.

"The PMF follow God, they don't have bureaucracy like the government," Khalid said.

"Hadi Al Amiri fought with us. He left his cushy post as a minister to fight for us. He eats our food. He lived with us."

But many others view Amiri, whose candidates hang photos of Iranian Supreme Leaders Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in their offices, as having a stronger allegiance to Iran than Iraq.

"Amiri is a hero but he is too close to Iran. A vote for him is one against Iraq's sovereignty," said Abdul Ghani, the retired teacher in Basra.