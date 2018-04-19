Iraq Bombs ISIS Targets in Syria

Iraq carried out airstrikes on ISIS positions in Syria on Thursday, which marks one week after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said his country would defend itself from militant threats across the border.

Iraqi warplanes crossed into Syria to carry out the strikes following coordination with Syrian regime, Reuters reported an Iraqi military spokesman as saying.

"Carrying out airstrikes on ISIS militants in Syrian territories is because of the dangers posed by said militants to Iraqi territories and is proof of the improved capabilities of our armed forces," the Iraqi military said in a statement.

Abadi had stated earlier that Iraq would "take all necessary measures if they threaten the security of Iraq."

The prime minister announced final victory over the ultra hardline group in December but it still poses a threat from pockets along the border with Syria.