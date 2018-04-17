Russian Roulette of the West

While the West is busy hunting Russian "witches," its sworn enemies devour it alive from within.

In 1986, Georges Besse, the manager of France's largest state company, Eurodif, arrived at his office as per usual. When he got out of his car, he was shot at point-blank range by unknown people on a motorcycle. Initially the authorities accused the left radical Action Directe, but very soon the intelligence service found the Iranian trace.

The Iranians, who owned shares of Eurodif, demanded that Paris pay them the dividends that were frozen after the Islamic revolution. The murder of Besse was a blatant menace, and it worked. France not only failed to expel Iranian diplomats, but paid Tehran more than $1.6 billion in 1991.

The politics of the West is determined by the dominant discourse. That is why the murder of Besse remained unnoticed and unpunished, but the case of Sergei Skripal (which was very doubtful in itself) led to a mass hysteria.

Western political consciousness is schematic and one-sided. It forms its own Manichean mythology, with ominous forces, martyrs, cunning conspirators and innocent victims. What can be a better illustration of this perception of the world than the blind faith that even now, after the collapse of the Arab world, the "Israeli occupation" remains the source of all troubles in the Middle East and in the world?

I am not a supporter of the current regime in the Kremlin, and in Russia I would choose to vote for Ksenia Sobchak. I'm extremely disgusted by the murderous manipulations in the east of Ukraine. I'm alarmed by the military hysteria and whitewashing of such monstrosities as Stalin and Ivan the Terrible. I am worried that the national consciousness is carrying the idea of future tyranny.

However, it is also obvious to me that Russia was chosen for the role of the universal villain long before the case of Skripal. The bombing of Serbia, the provocative expansion of NATO to the East, the missile defense complex in Poland, the absurd campaigns for LGBT rights in Russia, the blaming of Russia in all failures and misfortunes -- from hackers who allegedly changed the course of the 2016 election in the US to Brexit -- Russia was demonized on the most trivial pretext.

Putin wouldn't be able to destroy the West even if he wanted to. He has no tools for this: neither a radical ideology like the communist one, nor a "Trojan horse" that is a bearer of such ideology.

Such an ideology and its bearers exist in other countries that are eager to conquer the West. Alien trans-territorial entities have been formed in its body: nests of hatred, ignorance and fanaticism controlled by Islamists: the "Muslim brothers" (MB), the Salafis and the Shiite "Hezbollah." All of them are represented by political movements and parties. All of them are financed by Turkey, Iran and Qatar. Like a wasp larva in the body of a living victim, they poison and devour their carrier from within.

According to Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency in March 2017, the MB controls Muslim community there. In December 2017, Chief Prosecutor Lise Tamm compared the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby to the so-called "war zones" in Colombia that are occupied by drug dealers, criminal bands and insurgent groups.

The representative of the Danish "Venstre" party, Preben Bang Henriksen, said that in terms of safety, the situation was the worst since World War II.

In August, the German BfV claimed that Salafists were preparing local Muslims to commit acts that would be accompanied by group and individual terrorism. Muslim bikers and "Sharia police" patrol the streets of cities in the name of the fight against Islamophobia. "We see it [Islamist terrorism] as one of the biggest threats facing the internal security of Germany," said Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Still, they are afraid of Russian hackers in the Bundestag.

It is not Putin, it is Erdogan who promised Europe "religious wars," and not Russians, Germans and Jews, but Muslims who will become "cannon fodder" in these wars.

It was not Moscow, it was Tehran and Hezbollah that created a Shia network in Germany with a center in Hamburg and "sleeper cells" in North Rhine-Westphalia.

In France, the Union des organisations islamiques de France (UOIF) and its mother organization, the Federation of Islamic Organizations in Europe (FIOE), are branches of the MB.

In October 2016, a youth gang besieged Hélène-Boucher school in Seine-Saint-Denis. They attacked the building with firebombs and beat the director. Yacine, 21 years old, a student at the University of Paris, said: "This is a warning. These young people don't act spontaneously; they attack institutions, the State itself." Did anybody listen to her?

It was Qatar, not Russia, that invested 50 million euros to establish Sharia in French cities in 2012. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, subsidizes radical groups all over the world.

"Everyone knows that all mosques in Brussels are in the hands of Salafists," said former Brussels mayor Yvan Mayeur. In Molenbeek alone, there are 51 organizations connected with terrorism.

The new Muslim party "Be.One," headed by the Lebanese founder of the European Arab League, Dyab Abou Jahjah, is a branch of Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, abbreviated officially as the AK Parti in Turkish, a part of the MB. The same can be said about the Denk Party in Holland.

The Austrian Party Neue Bewegung für die Zukunft (New Movement for the Future) is a fifth column of the new Turkish sultan, and it even doesn't hide it.

The Pakistan-born journalist Shams Ul-Haq lived in asylum homes across the country under the guise of a migrant. He said that Salafists were invading the minds of the migrants and triggering religious hatred by recruiting them into militias.

Sebastian Kurtz is one of the few Western leaders who understands that it is them, not Putin, who represent a strategic threat to his country.

Back in 1985 in Spain, which is still called al-Andalus by Arabs, the Saudis opened the Islamic Cultural Center in Madrid, which was the Europe's second largest mosque after the the Islamic Center of Malaga, and launched a new TV channel, Córdoba TV. The Sheikh of Qatar is planning to buy the famous La Monumental Arena in Barcelona to turn it into the Europe's biggest mosque. The UAE subsidized the building of the Great Mosque of Granada, and Kuwait is funding the construction of mosques in Reus and Torredembarra.

Iran subsidizes the popular left-wing radical party "Podemos." Is this also Kremlin's hand?

According to a July 2017 report of the Henry Jackson Society, Middle Eastern countries provide financial support to mosques and Islamic educational institutions in the UK. Tom Brake, a Liberal Democrat and foreign affairs spokesman, said that Saudi Arabia funded hundreds of Wahhabi mosques in the country. A counterinsurgency expert, Tom Collins, warned about the MB danger. He called it a terrorist organization and underlined that Qatar funded the organization. According to a Jenkins Commission report, the MB is dangerous and prone to violence, threatening the national interests of the country.

Britain is building an alliance against Moscow.

In the US, they found out about the plans of the MB back in 1991, after an MB activist had written a memorandum about civilization jihad in America. Yet the MB's activity is still a mystery. "I've been studying the Brotherhood for 15 years," says Lorenzo Vidino, director the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. "I maybe understand 10 percent of how it works," adding that "it is clearly linked to the Brotherhood abroad."

The MB in the USA was closely connected to the now-defunct Holy Land Foundation, which transferred funds to Hamas. The MB is represented now by (among other groups) CAIR, which was declared a terrorist group in the UAE. In 2008, FBI Special Agent Lara Burns labeled CAIR a front group for Hamas, and in January 2009, the FBI's DC office cut ties with CAIR.

However, the MB hasn't been banned, and is forming an alliance against American democracy with Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

At the same time, Iran and Hezbollah have founded a branch network in Latin America and the US. "Hezbollah is determined to give itself a potential homeland option as a critical component of its terrorism playbook," said Nicholas Rasmussen, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, after recent arrests of alleged Hezbollah operatives in New York and Michigan.

Nevertheless, the US is obsessed with hunting Russian "witches."

Let me remind you of something. It is not in Moscow, but in Tehran, that homosexuals are hung on construction cranes. It is not in St. Petersburg, but in Istanbul that journalists, teachers, professors and public figures are rotting alive in jails. It is not in Russia, but in Iran, that political prisoners are raped in prisons. Not Russia, but Turkey carries out the ethnic cleansing of Kurds. It is not in Russia, but in Qatar, that they established an institution of badly-disguised slavery. It is not Russia that is regularly provoking NATO members, it is Turkey doing this to Greece and Cyprus. The West forgives them all abominations.

Four centuries ago, the West did everything to undermine Byzantium, and they achieved their goal. Half a century later, the Ottoman hordes stood under the gates of Vienna. Russian roulette is a favorite game of the West.

Alexander Maistrovoy is the author of Agony of Hercules or a Farewell to Democracy (Notes of a Stranger), published recently by Xlibris and available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.