Syndicated News
ISIS Launches Offensive in Southern Damascus After US Coalition Bombs Syria
By Leith Aboufadel
Al-Masdar News
Posted 2018-04-14 18:09 GMT

The Islamic State (ISIS) took advantage of the U.S. Coalition's latest attack to launch a powerful offensive inside the southern part of Damascus, a Syrian military source told Al-Masdar this morning.

According to the military source, the Islamic State began their assault by storming the Syrian Army's positions along the western axis of the Al-Qadam District.

No gains have been reported thus far; however, intense clashes are ongoing.

The Syrian Army will likely be able to fend off this assault, as they recently deployed a large number of soldiers to this front in order to launch an offensive against the terrorist. group.

