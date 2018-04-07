YPG Says it Destroyed Turkish Military Base in Afrin

Kurdish fighters in Syria targeted a military base in Afrin belonging to Turkish army and its allied Syrian rebels on Friday (April 6) killing four.

The People's Protection Units (YPG) issued a statement on Friday saying it destroyed the military base as part of the group's "modern resistance" in its fourth phase against Turkey in Afrin.

Four militiamen from Turkey's backed Syrian rebels were killed and another two wounded, YPG said.

Turkish military alongside their rebel allies seized the city of Afrin on March 18.

The flags of Turkey and Syrian rebel groups were raised in the city and a statue of Kurdish hero Kawa, a symbol of resistance against oppressors, was also torn down inside the city.

Following the capture of Afrin, Kurdish authorities in northern Syria vowed to fight to retake the city from Turkish army and Ankara-backed rebels.

"Resistance... will continue until every inch of Afrin is liberated and the people of Afrin return to their villages and homes," authorities in the semi-autonomous canton of Afrin said in a statement.

"In all of Afrin's sectors, our forces will become a permanent nightmare" for pro-Ankara forces, the statement read. "Our war against the Turkish occupation... has entered a new phase: a switch from direct confrontation to hit-and-run attacks."

Around 250,000 civilians had left in recent days after pro-Ankara fighters all but surrounded the city, fleeing southwards to territory still held by the Kurdish forces or controlled by the Syrian regime.