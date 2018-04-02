Four Children Injured in Bomb Blast in Assyrian Town in Iraq

Four children were wounded Monday as a bomb exploded outside a medical complex in the Christian town of Bartella, east of Mosul, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Shafaq News website, the source said, "An explosive charge believed to be planted by Islamic State (IS) militants went off while four children were playing outside a medical complex at the Christian-majority Bartella town in eastern Mosul."

"The explosion left the four children injured," according to the source.

Bartella, largely inhibited by Christians, was emptied from inhabitants when the IS group seized the town in August 2014. After controlling the town, IS ordered the Christians to pay a tax, convert to Islam, or die by the sword, prompting the residents to flee the town.

IS declared a self-styled "caliphate" in a third of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014. A government campaign, backed by the US-led international coalition, was launched in 2016 to retake IS-held regions, managing to retake all havens, most notably the city of Mosul, the group's previously proclaimed capital.

Despite its defeat at its main havens across Iraqi provinces, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses a threat against stability in the country.