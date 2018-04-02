Turkish Jets Hit Eight PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

Turkish jets on April 1 destroyed eight targets used as shelters by militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the Turkish military said on April 2, adding that counter-terror operations were conducted in the Hakurk and Qandil regions.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry announced on April 2 that at least 61 PKK militants were "neutralized" during counter-terrorism operations across Turkey from March 26 to April 2.

The ministry specified that 40 of the neutralized militants were killed, 10 were captured and 11 more surrendered to authorities.

In operations across the southeastern provinces of Mardin, Hakkari, Batman, Siirt, Adiyaman, Osmaniye and Diyarbakir and the eastern province of Tunceli, 28 hideouts belonging to the PKK were destroyed.

During the operations, 206 people were also arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK, according to the Interior Ministry

30 security officials killed in March

On a related note, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on April 2 that a total of 30 security officials were killed in PKK attacks in March.

Two civilians also lost their lives while six others sustained injuries in those attacks, according to information gathered by the news service.

Security forces "neutralized" 1,320 PKK militants and destroyed 67 hideouts of the outlawed group during counter-terrorism operations across Turkey, northwestern Syria and northern Iraq in March, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the militants in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.