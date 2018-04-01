Assyrians Celebrate 6768th New Year in North Iraq

Hundreds of people joined the Assyrian community in Duhok in celebration of the Assyrian New Year on Sunday with live musical performances and traditional dance.

Rudaw's Peshawa Pahlavi said Christians across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq travelled to Duhok for the Aketo festival, marking the 6768th Assyrian New Year.

"We have a great feeling and we hope our Iraqi and Kurdish nation lives a happy life every year," said one attendee, wearing their traditional Assyrian clothing.

He said his traditional clothes, which date back to more than 600 hundred years, shows the rich history of Iraq.

The Aketo festival marks the rebirth of nature in the spring, securing the life and future of the people for the coming year.

Traditionally a twelve-day festival, it begins on the first new moon after the spring equinox and is celebrated by Assyrians worldwide by holding festivals, parties, parades and other cultural activities.

In ancient Assyria, the Medes (Kurds), Arabs and Persians would come from all over the empire to either the religious capital of Babylon or the political capital of Nineveh in modern day Iraq to participate in the celebrations.

Aketo is one of the oldest and most important recorded religious festivals in the world.