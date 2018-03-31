Turkish President Extends Easter Wishes to Christians

Turkey's president on Saturday released a message marking the Christian holiday of Easter.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his best wishes to "all Christian citizens and the whole Christian community on the occasion of Easter."

"We place the utmost importance on the freedom in which all our citizens can follow their own religion, culture, and traditions freely, regardless of their religious, cultural, or ethnic origin," Erdogan said in a statement.

"Our civilization sees diversity as our treasure," he added.

"Religious holiday are exceptional days in which the bonds of fellowship and solidarity are strengthened and the unity and sense of solidarity are reinforced," he said.

Easter, marked on April 1 for Western Christians and April 8 for Eastern Orthodox Christians, marks the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later.