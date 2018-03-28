ISIS Attacks On The Rise In Northern Iraq Despite Declaring Victory Just Last Year

Terrorist attacks claimed by the Islamic State are on the rise in Iraq.

After declaring victory over the Islamic State last year, Northern Iraq is reportedly being plagued with small-scale attacks from ISIS terrorists.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi admitted the war is ongoing, and agreed to work with local Kurdish forces in eradicating sleeper cells.

In the last month, ISIS claimed it killed more than 100 government forces in the country and captured a dozen others. They have claimed six attacks in the past week alone.

Without territory, the Islamic State is returning to its insurgent roots with many hit and runs as well as ambushes.

The region of Kurdistan has been particularly affected by attacks as conflicts between Baghdad's forces and regional militias left some places unprotected. Islamic fighters are taking the opportunity to regroup.

As Turkey threatens to invade Kurdistan, some local militias have also agreed to withdraw further.

Other Kurdish groups have left the frontlines in the fight against ISIS to defend ongoing attacks from Turkey in Syria.

Officials in Kirkuk are pleading with Iraq's prime minister to take action.

In a recent briefing, the governor signaled he may be warming up to the idea.

"This area has not been fully secured and I believe we need to deploy the army, and we have to have defense lines in order to prevent any breach by individuals or vehicles," urged Rakan Al-Jibouri, Governor of Kirkuk. "In fact, this issue is not taken seriously enough despite the many incidents."

Reports say tension between the Kurd's regional government and Baghdad is likely to continue as the Kurdish independence referendum kicked off a fight for control of air fields, oil exports and territory that the Kurds say was taken under Saddam Hussein.

Both Kurdistan and Iraq are trying to control the region rich in oil and history as ISIS keeps fighting for foothold after its defeat.