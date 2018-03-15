Assyrian Leader Slams ISIS Crimes in Iraq

Rayan al-Kildani, leader of the PMF's Babylon Brigades, hinted that ISIS was the reason behind the latest crimes that targeted Christians in Baghdad.

He also said that there might be "options" that he did not explain in response to the continued killing of Christians and Iraqis in general.

Christians in Baghdad mourned in Chaldean churches on Tuesday the death of a doctor, his wife and mother, and another Christian youth, who was killed by gunmen two weeks ago.

"Today, we have the death of the family of the doctor, and before him there was the young Samer Salah al-Din ... We do not know who is behind the crime, but we think that ISIS is. In the end the result is one; death of innocent people," Kildani said.

"We will wait for the results of the investigations, but we reject any attempt to delay or limit these cases against an unknown perpetrator ... We can not stand silent about killing more Christians and Iraqis in general, and we will have our choices."

Babylon Brigades movement was formed in 2014, after al-Qaeda organization controlled Mosul and the Nineveh Plain.

It participated with the other PMF factions in the confrontations against the organization in several Iraqi provinces.

"The interior ministry, the intelligence and the Iraqi government promised us good, and they announced the arrest of some suspects and said the investigations are underway with them," Kildani further noted, expressing hopes that the results will be revealed to the public very soon.