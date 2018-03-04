ISIS Launches Multiple Attacks Across Iraq

On Saturday, the Islamic State terrorist group carried out a number of big attacks across Iraq against government forces, targeting their movements, positions and gatherings in the administrative provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk and Anbar.

In Diyala, ISIS attacked a patrol of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) on the road between Khanaqin to Sadiyah reportedly destroying two armed vehicles during the engagement.

In Kirkuk, Islamic State militants struck two targets, a gathering of PMU troops in Bashir village and an Iraqi federal police unit at Al-Abbassi village; the terrorist group claims to have killed two government soldiers and destroyed a police vehicle (respectively) during the attacks.

In Anbar, terrorist forces conducted a suicide bombing on an Iraqi Army checkpoint west of Ramadi city and a twin IED attack against security patrol near the Jordanian border -- the latter ambush reportedly killed eleven Iraqi troops.

The hit-and-run ambush-style nature of the attacks on Saturday reflects the Islamic State's return to a low-intensity insurgency doctrine following the virtual annihilation of its Levantine empire over the course of 2017.