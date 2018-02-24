Young People Build Multicultural Bridges in Iraq

(VOA) -- After the defeat of ISIS, the cultural melting pot the extremists left behind has become polarized and fragmented. Healing that divide is the goal of the Middle East Sustainable Peace Organization, which organized a program to promote coexistence and tolerance among different religions and ethnic groups in Iraqi society. As Rebaz Majeed reports, the program teaches young people from different religious and ethnic backgrounds the skills of living peacefully with one another.