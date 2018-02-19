Turkey Warns Assad Against Supporting Kurdish Forces

Ankara will confront forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad if they move to safeguard a Kurdish militia in northwest Syria, a senior Turkish minister warned on Monday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish foreign minister, responded angrily to reports of a deal between the Syrian government and the Kurdish YPG forces in the enclave of Afrin, where Turkey is conducting a military operation.

"If the regime is entering there to cleanse the PKK and PYD, then there are no problems," Mr Cavusoglu told a news conference during a visit to Jordan.

"However, if it comes in to defend the YPG, then nothing and nobody can stop us or Turkish soldiers."

Turkey's assault on Afrin, launched last month, aims to clear the region of YPG fighters that currently control the territory. Ankara views the group as a terrorist organisation and argues that it poses a threat to its national security.

On Monday, however, Syrian state media claimed that pro-government militias would shortly enter the area as a warning to the Turkish army.

"Popular forces will arrive in Afrin in the next few hours to support the steadfastness of its people in confronting the aggression which Turkish regime forces have launched on the region," state news agency SANA reported.

Such a move would raise the prospect of direct confrontation between the two neighbouring powers and further complicate the already tangled battlefield in northern Syria.

Although the Syrian government and the YPG share starkly differing goals in Syria, at times their interests have aligned. Both are opposed to Turkey, which from the outset of the Syrian uprising in 2011 called for the departure of Mr Assad and funneled weapons to the rebel groups fighting against him. Ankara is also against the semi-autonomous regions that Kurds have established in northern Syria.

A Syrian military figure and an official from the Kurdish forces controlling Afrin both confirmed that talks for a deal to bring in Syrian government forces were under way, but they denied that any final agreement being reached.

The Kurdish official said negotiations, from the Kurdish perspective, were aimed at facilitating the entrance of Syrian army troops to secure the border zones with Turkey and to allow them to hold a few positions in the Afrin countryside. "If they [regime forces] enter, they will enter into a limited amount of territory," he said.

The official from the government side did not specify regime objections, but hinted they were related to control over the territory, saying the Kurds were "very demanding." Previously, the regime's main backer Russia offered the Kurdish YPG forces in Afrin a deal in which it would prevent a Turkish attack if they gave up control of the area to the government, which they refused.

People familiar with the deal from the Syrian government and Kurdish side said that on Monday, groups of people they described as civilians were being mobilised on government-held territory to move into Afrin. They denied these people may be irregular fighting forces.

"These are people who don't accept the war that is happening against their fellow citizens in Afrin," said Birusk Heseke, a YPG spokesman in Afrin. "It is for moral, not military support."