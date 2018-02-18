Syrian Army Foils Terrorist Infiltration From Lebanon

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) foiled a terrorist infiltration attempt at the Lebanese-Homs border on Saturday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the SANA report, the Syrian Army caught a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Homs Governorate's Talkalakh District; this would result in a series of fierce clashes that would last for a few hours.

The report added that the clashes took place near the village of Marbo, which is located along the Lebanese border.

One terrorist was killed during the infiltration and the remaining scattered into Lebanon's 'Akkar District.