Foreign Isis Fighters Must Be Seen to Face Justice

Ever since young Muslims began leaving European cities for the battlefields of Syria, governments have been worrying about what to do when they came home. Now the question is pressing. As the US-led coalition drives Isis out from its last strongholds, hundreds of foreign fighters, and their families, are being held by Kurdish and other rebel groups that do not have the capacity either to keep them in secure detention or to put them on trial. As Jim Mattis, the US defence secretary, remarks: "Doing nothing is not an option."

No one wants these people back. At least some Isis recruits who returned home at an earlier stage may have been penitent, shocked by what they saw. This group will include trained, battle-hardened diehards who pose a long-term security threat. There is a clear risk some could carry out attacks on home soil, yet it may be difficult to present the evidence needed to convict them. Even those who were convicted could add to the problem of radicalisation in jails -- and would need monitoring after serving their sentence.

Repatriating young children -- a clear moral imperative -- is also challenging. Many will suffer from trauma and those over the age of six will have been taught radical ideology, with weapons training from the age of nine.

Yet none of this justifies the unseemly scramble by European governments to wash their hands of the problem. Several countries -- the UK, France and Netherlands included -- had openly stated their preference for foreign fighters to be killed in action. But now that large numbers are in captivity, in Syria and Iraq, they cannot be allowed to disappear -- whether through summary execution, or an escape to other theatres of conflict. They must be seen to face justice.

Several countries want them to stand trial where they are, despite the likelihood of summary trial and death sentences in Iraq, and the lack of any clear judicial process in Syria. Others look to the US, but officials there are reluctant to use Guantánamo Bay or any process that could jeopardise future extraditions from Europe. Talk of using the International Criminal Court is futile, since the US does not recognise it.

Britain has been especially flagrant in denying responsibility for two of the most high profile detainees -- members of the so-called Beatles cell that allegedly beheaded victims, and featured in Isis propaganda. Gavin Williamson, defence secretary, has said "justice should be done locally" and that they are no longer part of Britain.

He can make this claim because the UK government has in recent years awarded itself unusually broad powers to revoke the citizenship of a dual national or of a naturalised citizen when it is "conducive to the public good", even if the latter is left stateless.

But its adoption and use of these powers is highly questionable. It fits a popular narrative in which citizenship is not a secure legal status, but a privilege that must be earned, and can be forfeited -- for anyone who was not born British. This is a dangerous path to go down: it creates two classes of citizen and must surely fuel disaffection. More to the point, Britain cannot simply disown its nationals when they present a threat to the rest of the world.

The UK and other European governments must press on with efforts to detain and prosecute Isis members swiftly, prevent them proselytising in jails and help them reintegrate. Some will not face charges, whether for lack of evidence or because they are innocent of terrorist intent. There will be a need for costly surveillance. To manage this process, and justify it to voters, is a daunting task, but western governments must step up to the challenge.