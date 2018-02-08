Swedish Parliament Demands Withdrawal of Ambassador From Turkey

Members of the Swedish Parliament on Tuesday have demanded that their government withdraws its ambassador from Ankara in protest at the ongoing Turkish military offensive on Syria's Afrin.

Sweden's foreign minister, Margot Wallström, and members of Sweden's Left Party and Green Party were present during the meeting, Iraqi news outlet K24 reported .

The lawmakers called on the government to pressure Ankara to stop its "illegitimate" attacks on the Kurdish region of Afrin.

"We are working within the Swedish and European Parliament to stop the fierce attack by Turkey on [Afrin], which has left innocent civilians, including women and children, dead," Amineh Kakabaveh, a Kurdish MP from the Left Party was quoted by K24 as saying.

Sweden should "withdraw its ambassador from Ankara and declare its rejection of the brutal attacks by the Turkish army on Afrin and other areas in western Kurdistan," Jabar Amin of the Green Party told K24.

Wallström on Wednesday announced the cancellation of her visit to Ankara, which was set to take place in two weeks, as well as the suspension of diplomatic work between the two countries until an unspecified date, the outlet said.