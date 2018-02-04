Turkish Police Arrest 77 Foreign IS Suspects in Istanbul Raid

(Xinhua) -- Turkish police on Saturday detained 82 Islamic State (IS) suspects in Istanbul, including 77 foreigners, local media reported.

The suspects have acted in the name of the IS or gone to conflict zones in Syria and Iraq, and they were "preparing a terrorist act" in Istanbul, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Many documents were seized along with the suspects during raids launched in 10 districts of the city, the agency noted.

Turkey has been cracking down hard on IS suspects as the terror group is being driven out of neighboring Syria and Iraq.