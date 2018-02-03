Iraq Launches Operation to Clear Western Deserts of ISIS
By Suleiman al-Qubaisi
Posted 2018-02-03 16:46 GMT
Iraqi forces on Saturday launched a military operation near Saudi border to clear the area from Daesh militants, according to a senior military commander.
"The operation aims to chase Daesh remnants in the western desert and destroy their positions and hideouts," Anbar Operations Commander Maj. Gen. Mahmoud al-Falahi told Anadolu Agency.
He said tribal fighters and U.S.-led coalition warplanes were taking part in the offensive.
Daesh has been driven out by Iraqi forces, backed by U.S.-led coalition warplanes, from territory overran by the terrorist group in northern and western Iraq in 2014.
