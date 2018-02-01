YPG, Assyrian Forces Repel Attacks From Turkish-backed Rebels in Afrin

The Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG) and their allies from the Syriac [Assyrian] Military Council (SMC) fended off another wave of attacks in the Afrin region from the Turkish-backed Euphrates Shield forces.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from the Turkish Air Force, the Free Syrian Army and their rebel allies attempted to recapture the town of Hamamah; however, their assault was repelled by the YPG and SMC forces after a fierce battle.

Meanwhile, at the Rajou front in the northwestern part of the Afrin region, the YPG forces were once again able to beat back the Free Syrian Army's attack, despite the heavy bombardment from the nearby Turkish Army artillery units.

As of now, the Turkish-backed rebels are trying to break into the Bulbul District from its northern axis, but have failed to make any headway thus far.