Turkish Jets Strike PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

(APA) -- Turkish jets have destroyed shelters and weapon emplacements of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq, the military said on Monday, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said that the airstrikes hit eight targets in the Zap/Avasin/Basyan/Hakuk regions when terrorists were preparing for an attack against military posts and bases located along the border.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed.

The airstrikes take place amid the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch across the Turkish border into northwestern Syria, targeting the threat of the Syrian branch of the PKK, the terrorist PYD/PKK.