IS Nearly 100 Percent Uprooted From Iraq, Syria: Trump

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that US-backed coalition forces had won nearly all of the territories occupied by the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

"The coalition to defeat ISIS has retaken almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria," Trump said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"There is still more fighting and work to be done and to consolidate our gains," he added.

Trump also spoke on Afghanistan, which recently witnessed two ghastly attacks - one on the office of 'Save the Children' organisation in Jalalabad and the other one on Kabul's Intercontinental hotel.

"We are committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who want to commit mass murder to our civilian populations," Trump said.