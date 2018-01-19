Turkey Deploys More Tanks to Syrian Border

Turkish armored vehicles are transported to the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay Province, Turkey, Jan. 18, 2018. Turkish army dispatched tanks and armored vehicles to its southern border province Hatay on Thursday as preparation of a possible military action into Syria's Afrin, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. ( Xinhua) ANKARA (Xinhua) -- Turkish army dispatched nine reinforcement tanks to its southern border province Hatay on Thursday as preparation of a possible military action into Syria's Afrin, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The army has ordered troops on the border for highest-level measures for a possible Afrin offensive which will target Syrian Kurdish militia here.

Turkish Armed Forces have retaliated to attacks made by the Kurdish militia in northern Syria in early Thursday.

The National Security Council convened on Wednesday and decided to take "all necessary precautions" against the U.S. backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, an official statement said.

Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group for its links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkey has long been warning for a military incursion in Afrin, but it has taken serious measures as a preparation for a military operation after Washington said it would help the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by the YPG militia, set up a new 30,000-strong border force.