Massive Turkish Army Convoy Heads to Syrian Border

A massive Turkish Army convoy arrived at the Syrian border with the Hatay Province, Wednesday, amid reports of an upcoming operation in Aleppo's Afrin Canton.

According to Turkish state media, the Turkish Army convoy consisted of a dozen M60A3 tanks and several military personnel.

The Turkish regime has recently threatened to start a military operation in the YPG-held Afrin Canton after the latter refused to abandon this area in the Aleppo Governorate.

In response to the threats, the YPG has reinforced the area in a bid to combat any potential military operation by the Turkish Army.