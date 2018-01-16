Iraq PM Coalition Collapses One Day After Its Formation

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi's electoral coalition with Shia political factions of the Popular Mobilisation Forces collapsed one day after it was formed, political sources said yesterday.

On Sunday, Al-Abadi announced the formation of the "Victory Alliance" that he was assembling to contest the parliamentary election in May. The new party had included the Fateh coalition who announced their withdrawal from the newly formed group yesterday.

Fateh now aims to run independently in the next election.

Though the party has said it had withdrawn for "technical and not political reasons", well-informed sources said the decision was made as a result of "the inclusion of other forces in it".

Al-Abadi is expected to work to encourage the Popular Mobilisation Forces to rejoin the coalition.