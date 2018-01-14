Turkish Forces Shell Syrian Kurds Targets in Northern Syria

MOSCOW -- Turkish security forces conducted shelling of Syria's northern Aleppo province targeting forces of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), local media reported.

Turkey's artillery fired on Saturday at least 36 times at targets in the Afrin district of Aleppo, according to Anadolu news agency. The Turkish forces were firing from Turkey's southern province Hatay and the observation point in Syria's Idlib province.

Turkey regards PYD as an affiliate of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara. Earlier on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that The Turkish army may launch an operation in the northwestern Syrian regions of Manbij and Afrin controlled by Kurdish militia forces within a week.

A member of the PYD's Media Committee told Sputnik earlier, that the party had no intention to break its ties with PKK, adding however, that PYD respected Turkey as the country was the neighbor of the Syrian Kurds and they had historic ties with the Turks.