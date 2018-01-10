Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Become Poorer, More Vulnerable in 2017: UN

(Xinhua) -- Syrian refugees in Lebanon are more vulnerable than ever, with more than half now living in extreme poverty and over three quarters living below the poverty line, a survey released by three UN agencies found Tuesday.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR, the UN children's agency UNICEF and the World Food Programme found that seven years into the crisis, Syrian refugees in Lebanon are finding it more difficult to make ends meet.

"The survey said they are more reliant than ever on international aid amid an uncertain outlook for humanitarian funding in 2018," said UNHCR spokesperson William Spindler at a UN briefing.

The annual Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees reveals that 58 percent of households are now living in extreme poverty -- on less than 2.87 U.S. dollars a person per day.

Three quarters of Syrian refugees in Lebanon now live on less than 4 U.S. dollars a day, leaving refugees with dwindling resources to meet their most basic needs.

Refugee households are now spending on average just 98 U.S. dollars a person per month, 44 U.S. dollars of which is spent on food.

Borrowing money for food, to cover health expenses and pay rent is extremely common, with almost nine out of every ten refugees saying they are in debt.