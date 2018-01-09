Turkey Declares Curfew in 69 Communities

DIYARBAKIR -- Turkish government early on Tuesday (January 9) imposed curfews in 69 additional locations in the country's primarily Kurdish southeastern province of Diyarbakir in an effort to launch military operations.

Curfews were imposed by the Diyarbakir governorate in 69 villages in Lice and Beşiri districts as part of a regional security operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in January.

Earlier on Monday, Bitlis governorate said in a statement that a military operation against the PKK would be carried out in 13 villages and places in the province where curfews announced.

Turkish authorities also lifted curfew on seven villages and places in Hizan in the Bitlis province following operations there. The curfew took six days in those areas.

On December 31, Turkey announced creation of "30 private security zones" in the province of Tunceli eastern Turkey due to military operations.

Turkey is currently embroiled in a three-decade long conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that has also seen the Kurdish group carrying out attacks on the state targeting Turkish security services.