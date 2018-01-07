Turkish Jets Hit PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

The Turkish Air Force killed six PKK terrorists in a strike on northern Iraq, the military said Sunday.

According to a Turkish General Staff statement, the terrorists were planning an attack on military posts and bases when they were "neutralized", a term the military uses to signify the killing of terrorists.

The counter-terror operation was conducted in Kani Rash town.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

Reporting by Sarp Ozer:Writing by Nilay Kar.