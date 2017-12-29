Iraq Condemns Deadly Church Attack in Egypt

(Xinhua) -- Iraq condemned on Friday a terrorist attack that left at least 10 killed outside a church in the south of Egypt's capital Cairo.

"The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the terrorist attack on Mar Mina Church in Helwan, Egypt, and confirms its solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in its war against terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also renewed an appeal for more "efforts to dry up their sources which produced these sick minds that threaten the security of the region and the world," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, gunmen launched an attack on Mar Mina Church in Helwan district in the south of Cairo, killing at least 10 people.