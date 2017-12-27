Hardship Awaits Many Displaced Iraqis Returning Home

More than three million people, including Arabs and Kurds, are internally displaced in Iraq as a result of ongoing battles.

But as the conflict continues, Kurdish forces are being accused of actions that could amount to war crimes.

Now it appears that hardship awaits those who are finally going back home.

"We have no electricity, no water, no medicine, and no school' nothing at all for the children," says Ali Slub Ilyesh, a resident of Barzan town in Erbil city.