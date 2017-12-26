Syndicated News
Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Dips Below Million
Sputnik News
Posted 2017-12-26 21:11 GMT

The number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon has totalled less than 1 million people for the first time since 2014, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Lisa Abou Khaled told Sputnik.

"In November 2017, and after regular verification exercises resulting in the inactivation of several thousands of refugee files, the number of registered Syrian refugees in Lebanon went below 1 million. As of 31 November 2017, 997,905 Syrian refugees are registered with UNHCR in Lebanon," Abou Khaled said.

