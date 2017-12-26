Iran's Parliament Speaker Sends Christmas Message to Assyrians

Iran's Parliament speaker, while felicitating Iranian Assyrians over Christmas and New Year, said combating ignorance and violence were among teachings of Jesus Christ. Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, made the remarks in a message which was read at Mother Marry Church in Urmia.

The message highlights that "undoubtedly, teachings of Jesus Christ's will prove effective in expanding affection and friendship all across the globe."

Larijani also wished all Christians, especially Iranian Assyrians, peace and prosperity.

Ritual ceremonies on the occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus Christ was held on December 25 Mother Miriam Church (St. Mary Cathedral) in Urmia.

Mother Mary Church is an ancient Assyrian Church located in is the largest city in West Azerbaijan province of Iran.

It is considered the second oldest church in Christendom after the church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the West Bank.

According to some historical texts, three Zoroastrian priests (the Three Wise Men) predicted birth of Prophet Jesus Christ and went to Jerusalem to meet infant Jesus. In return to Urmia, they changed their temple to a church and according to some experts their tomb-stones were in the church until year 1915 when a Russian Orthodox Church mission took the stones to a museum in Kiev.