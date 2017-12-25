Three Turkish Soldiers Killed in Southeast

ANKARA (Reuters) -- Two soldiers were killed and another was wounded in an attack by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants which took place as the troops were carrying out security operations in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the military said on Monday.

Separately, one soldier was killed and two others were wounded on Sunday in northern Iraq when a grenade detonated by accident, the military said. The wounded soldiers were not in critical condition, it added.

The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Turkey and the European Union, has waged an insurgency against the state since the 1980s. Violence in the largely Kurdish southeast has escalated since the collapse of a ceasefire in 2015.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans.