Egyptian President Greets Christian Denominations on Christmas

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi delegated presidency secretaries to extend greetings to Christians celebrating Christmas according to the western calendar and attend their celebrations n Sunday.

The president delegated Mohamed Negm to the Coptic Catholic sect, Abdel Aziz el Sherif to the Syriac Orthodox sect, Ahmed Ihab to the Episcopal sect and Mohamed Adel Mokhtar to the Roman Catholic sect.

President Sisi also delegated a number of major generals to attend celebrations of the Christmas by various denominations in Egypt, namely Syriac Catholics, Maronite Catholics, Chaldean Catholics, and the Latin Catholics.