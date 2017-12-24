Turkey's Assyrians Fear for Their Survival

An Assyrian priest celebrates mass at a church in Midyat. ( ALAMY) Midyat, Turkey -- The air was rich with incense, and the chanting swelled as black-robed monks filed into the fourth century Mor Gabriel church, crossing themselves. A group of boys stood around an open bible, written in classical Syriac script, and prayed. But almost all the pews were empty.

Just over 100 years ago, this part of Turkey's southeast was home to hundreds of thousands of Syriac Christians, descended from the ancient Assyrians.

Now, depleted over the past century by war, mass killings and political instability, there are barely 3,000. Soon, they fear, they could disappear altogether. Christians used to be a fifth of Turkey's population. Now they account for 0.2%.

The fall of the Ottoman empire after the First World War, and the Greek invasion of Anatolia, left a legacy of mutual distrust between Muslim Turks and the Christian minority.

In today's Turkey, Christians say, the old suspicions have been exacerbated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's anti-western rhetoric since last year's attempted coup.

"We felt very insecure after the coup," said Isa Dogdu, the deputy head of the Mor Gabriel Monastery Foundation. "He pictures the West as tyrants and traitors. For many people in Turkey, that translates into Christians being traitors . . . he is nourishing this.

"The state doesn't like to see other religions in this country. If we survive here it won't be through their tolerance. It will be through the grace of God."

For Assyrians, memories of 1915 -- known as Seyfo, the Year of the Sword -- still lie close to the surface. As many as 275,000 Syriacs were massacred by Ottoman forces in acts of slaughter that are considered genocide by descendants of the survivors.

For young Syriacs today, there is little social life away from the church. Tourism, which was their lifeline, has almost been extinguished as terrorist attacks and political instability have put off European visitors.

Sabo Gokinan, 32, who owns a wood-panelled wine shop in Midyat, a town three miles from the Mor Gabriel monastery, has eight brothers and sisters. All but one have left Turkey. He pointed out that "generally here it is calm. Since we have lived among the Muslims for so long, we know how to do it. I have Arab and Kurdish friends. But of course, some people are ignorant."

He added: "Most people want to stay. But they have to have something to stay for."

Across the Middle East, Christianity is in decline. Iraqi Syriacs have in recent years abandoned the plains of Nineveh -- where Isis swept away the Iraqi army in 2014 -- for safety in Hamburg, Berlin and Stockholm.

They have been joined by Syrian Christians displaced by the civil war. All say they no longer feel safe in the cradle of Christianity.

"All civilisation started here, in Mesopotamia," said a Midyat tour guide. "Now we're going away from civilisation."