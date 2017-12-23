New Hope This Christmas For Assyrians in Iraq

Lyon's Archbishop Cardinal Philippe Barbarin puts up a statue of Virgin Mary on the wall during a visit to the church of the Holy Spirit in east Mosul on July 25, 2017. ( Safin Hamed/AFP/Getty Images) Last year, after my trip to the then recently liberated Nineveh Plains, I wrote that I did not have any good news for Christians last Christmas. After seeing the genocidal destruction brought about by Daesh in Christian villages and hearing from survivors, I doubted that there was any future for followers of Christ in the Nineveh Plains or other regions affected by Daesh.

A year later, I have some good news for Christians in the Middle East and more hope for the future. Indeed, over the last year, a lot has happened. The international community and states have taken some steps to address the needs of the survivors.

Legal Steps

The international community took steps towards bringing Daesh to justice. On December 21, 2016, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution to establish a new mechanism to collect and preserve the evidence of all atrocities committed in Syria since 2011, including the evidence of Daesh atrocities against religious minorities. On September 21, 2017, the UN Security Council, led by the UK, passed the resolution 2379 establishing an investigative team to collect and preserve the evidence of Daesh atrocities committed against religious groups in Iraq. Despite the fact that neither of the teams is operative yet (which is especially concerning in relation to the mechanism for Syria as the resolution passed a year ago, while the resolution on Iraq passed only 3 months ago), the successful passage of these resolutions sends a clear message - the political will is finally there. Slowly, but surely, the steps to follow could ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

In terms of ensuring justice for the victims, it is still not clear where the perpetrators will be punished. In relation to the crimes committed by Daesh in Iraq (and as in accordance with the resolution 2379), these atrocities are meant to be tried in Iraqi courts. This may not be possible as Iraqi courts may be lacking the capacity to do so. The issue would have to be reviewed, and if true, other options would have to be considered. Similarly, it is yet unclear how the crimes committed in Syria will be brought to justice. Whether at the International Criminal Court, an ad-hoc tribunal, a hybrid tribunal or else, those considerations should be undertaken as soon as possible as they take time.

Reconstruction

Last year, I was also very skeptical about the reconstruction of the Nineveh Plains in Iraq. During my trips I remember seeing some people coming to the villages of ash and rubble, to see what was left from their properties. Last year, I could not imagine how, considering the level of destruction, such reconstruction could be achieved. Only in the Nineveh Plains, Daesh destroyed over 13,000 homes. The costs of reconstruction are in millions of USD. Nonetheless, only a few months after my trip to the Nineveh Plains, the reconstruction started. Again, slowly but surely, the reconstruction proceeded.

During an Aid to the Church in Need conference in Italy earlier this year, I spoke to an Iraqi architect who is overseeing the reconstruction of the houses in Quaraqosh. During our meeting he explained how the houses are assessed, whether they could be rebuilt or not, and in what sequence. He explained that despite the fact that some houses would seem to be in a 'good condition', this may be deceptive. In fact, some of the burnt houses had been burning for an extended time, their structure may be damaged and hence would constitute a hazard in the future. Hence, they would not be able to be rebuilt at all.

At the time of our meeting, over a thousand homes in Quaraqosh were already rebuilt. Additionally, upwards of 600 were being refurbished. Once a home is rebuilt, it is returned to its lawful owners.

The progress of the reconstruction is slow and dependent upon funding. This funding has been provided by organisations like Aid to the Church in Need and the Knights of Columbus. In the next few weeks, Aid to the Church in Need is to announce its new campaign to assist the persecuted. Another substantial donor is the new Hungarian initiative, Hungary Helps, that provided significant funding to rebuild some villages in the Nineveh Plains and other places. In addition, Hungary Helps provides other assistance to the persecuted, including a scholarship to students from the persecuted communities to continue their education in Hungary. Hungary Helps will be also expanding the scope of their assistance provided - both geographically and in terms of the services provided. Many good news for Christmas and for the New Year there.

The question of reconstruction in Syria is still a long way away.

Work for the Coming Months

The 'to do list' for the New Year is complex.

Further assistance is needed to rebuild the region, to rebuild not only the private houses but also the infrastructure and to ensure that the region does not have to depend on financial assistance but can become sustainable.

The security concerns need to be adequately addressed. In Iraq, the issue of post-Daesh security and the escalating instability in the region caused by the Iraqi-Kurdish claims to the disputed areas has been placing an extra strain on the Nineveh Plains. The conflict needs to be resolved as a matter of urgency - for the sake of all Iraqis and for the future of the Nineveh Plains. In Syria, the security concern is at a different level. The Syrian Civil War is ongoing. The Daesh held territories are significantly smaller. However, Daesh is not gone yet.

Another issue that will need to be addressed is to ensure that the rights of religious groups are adequately protected. Iraq and Syria have international obligations to protect religious minorities. Ensuring that the human rights of religious minorities, that are protected in these government's constitutions, meet international standards is crucial for the survival of minorities in the region. However, the rights must also be adequately enforced.

To address the issue in Iraq, together with Aid to the Church in Need, I have been advocating for the establishment of a new office of an Iraqi Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion or Belief (or a Special Envoy on Minority Issues). The mandate could be modelled on the office of the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief or the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, although with a much narrower geographical focus limited solely to Iraq. The Special Envoy could prepare annual reports on the situation of religious minorities in Iraq, the implementation of protective mechanisms, and on the progress made in ensuring that religious minorities are fully integrated into society. The Special Envoy could also receive complaints and support the local police in their investigations to ensure an additional overview of the situation of minorities in Iraq. Ultimately, while the clear legal guarantees of human rights are elementary, without an adequate enforcement and review mechanism, there will be no change to the lives of minorities in Iraq.

The above described progress in assisting the survivors of Daesh's genocide refers predominately to the work done in Iraq. Syria remains in a state of civil war (or as argued by some, an international armed conflict) and hence any assistance of the survivors (whether of the Daesh atrocities or crimes perpetrated by others) is largely limited.

Some of the progress made this year shows that there is hope for Christians and other religious minorities in the areas where Daesh tried to annihilate their presence. The key is for international communities and states to work together. Such unity of purpose is crucial, and as it is clear from the above examples, such a unity and cooperation is possible (despite some unavoidable differences). This Christmas, and beyond, let's remember all those persecuted for their religion by Daesh and paid the ultimate price. Let's remember those who, after encountering persecution, started a new life. Let's remember all those who still await a new hope.

Ewelina U. Ochab is a human rights advocate and author of the book Never Again: Legal Responses to a Broken Promise in the Middle East.