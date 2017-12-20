Infighting Erupts in Syrian Rebel Forces

Among the ongoing saga of rebel infighting throughout militant-held northwest Syria, a new low has been reached with Al-Qaeda-linked forces now embarking on a campaign to destroy the so-called Syrian Interim Government.

Beginning on late-Tuesday, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Ha'yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly called Jabhat al-Nusra) terrorist group mobilized forces throughout Idlib as part of an operation to dismantle all elements of the Syrian opposition government that are present in the region.

According to local sources, Ha'yat Tahrir al-Sham fighters stormed various offices belonging to the opposition government, arresting key cabinet figures such as health minister Mohamad Firas al-Jundi and shutting down departments like the education ministry.

At the present time, no official explanation for Ha'yat Tahrir al-Sham's latest course of action against the rival pseudo-polity in northwest Syria has yet been provided either by opposition sources or the terrorist group itself.

The move by Ha'yat Tahrir al-Sham comes amid a series of big defeats at the hands of Syrian army-led forces in southeast Idlib, south Aleppo and northeast Hama.